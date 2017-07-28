Japan Warns Ships, Planes may have been Hit by Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Launched by North Korea

North Korea has fired a missile which has landed in Japan’s territorial waters.

The missile is believed to landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone, but it is not yet known whether any vessels are aircraft were damaged.

The Japanese government has established an emergency participation team with members of relevant ministries and agencies.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday that a North Korean missile flew for about 45 minutes and appeared to have landed in Japanese waters, adding Japan ‘absolutely cannot tolerate North Korea’s repeated provocations.’

