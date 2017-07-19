Japanese Robot Probes Radioactive Water At Fukushima's Nuclear Reactor To Find Melted Fuel

Image Credits: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

A Japanese robot has begun probing the radioactive water at Fukushima’s nuclear reactor.

The marine robot, nicknamed the ‘little sunfish’, is on a mission to study structural damage and find fuel inside the three reactors of the devastated plant.

Experts said remote-controlled bots are key to finding fuel at the dangerous site, which has likely melted and been submerged by highly radioactive water.

The probe – about the size of a loaf of bread – is equipped with lights, manoeuvres using tail propellers and collects data using two cameras and a dosimeter radiation detector.

