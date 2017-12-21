Japan's US Missile Defense Reportedly a Violation of a USSR Treaty

Japan approved the decision to deploy two Aegis Ashore anti-missile defense complexes that will protect the country from ballistic missiles.

In late November, North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile that fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

“In addition to another step towards the creation of a full-fledged segment of the US global missile defense in the Asia-Pacific Region, this also implies a risk for Japan to obtain a qualitatively new military potential, because universal vertical launch systems of Aegis Ashore complex are capable of using strike weapons, including Tomahawk cruise missiles. Of course, we will have to take this factor into account, and this may entail a number of measures to ensure national security,” said Mikhail Ulyanov, Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry

