Jared Kushner Gets Permanent White House Security Clearance

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been granted permanent security clearance after operating under an interim clearance — or less — for more than a year, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing a person briefed on the matter.

Additionally, Kushner’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told CNBC in an email that his client sat “for two interviews with the Office of Special Counsel.”

It was not immediately clear whether Lowell was referring to the special counsel investigating potential links between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, or the Office of Special Counsel, which is a separate government entity.

CNN reported Wednesday that Kushner met with special counsel Robert Mueller for a second time in April, citing Lowell.

