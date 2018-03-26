Jared Kushner’s Brother Attends Gun Control Event, Reportedly Donates $50K

White House adviser Jared Kushner’s brother attended the pro-gun control event March For Our Lives Saturday and donated $50,000 to the anti-gun movement.

Josh Kushner, the brother-in-law to Ivanka Trump, attended Saturday’s event in Washington, D.C., after reportedly donating $50,000 to the March for Our Lives organization in early March, WLTX 19 reported.

Kushner attended the march with his girlfriend, supermodel Karlie Kloss, and posted photos of the event on his Instagram page. In one of the photos Kushner posted, Kloss was holding a sign that said, “Load minds not guns.”

Along with posting photos to his Instagram, Kushner was also spotted in the large crowd with a lanyard on his neck which said “program.”

Kushner, who also reportedly attended the 2016 Women’s March in D.C., one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, has previously called himself a “life-long Democrat.”

