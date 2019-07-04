Jeb Bush Sends Bizarre Tweet About Presidents Dying on July 4

Governor Jeb Bush provoked a backlash after he sent a strange tweet about presidents who died on July 4, with many taking it as a veiled dig at President Trump.

“Three Presidents Die on July 4th: Just a Coincidence?” tweeted Bush along with a link to a story which explained how, “Three Founding Father Presidents—John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Monroe—died on July 4.”

Three Presidents Die on July 4th: Just a Coincidence? https://t.co/DzcgWpC83y — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) July 4, 2019

Whatever Jeb!’s reason for sending the tweet, Trump supporters were incensed.

“Are you threatening our @POTUS Jeb?!?! @SecretService @FBI Looks like a veiled threat. Reported,” remarked one.

“Why the hell would Jeb Bush post this today?” asked Will Burns.

Why the hell would Jeb Bush post this today? — Will Burns (@WillOBurns) July 4, 2019

“Good thing you’ll never have to worry about that,” joked Travis Wines.

Good thing you’ll never have to worry about that 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Travis Wines (@TWines4congress) July 4, 2019

Others pointed out that there was nothing wrong with the article, but the general consensus was that it was a very bizarre thing to tweet on July 4 and may be connected to anti-Trump criticism over his decision to host a pro-America parade in DC.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————