Jeff Bridges: I'm Rooting For President Trump

Jeff Bridges played a president in “The Contender,” a political flick released nearly two decades ago in the wake of President Bill Clinton’s White House scandals.

But when it comes to critiquing the role of today’s real-life president, Bridges is a lot more laid back than some of his fellow celebrities.

“Some people will be blatantly out there talking about their disappointments and ridiculing the way President Trump is acting,” said Bridges, who supported Hillary Clinton in last year’s election.

“I’m rooting for him to do well by our country,” he said. “I’m rooting for him as a human being to do the cool thing,” Bridges said.

Read more