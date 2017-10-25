Jeff Flake Announces Retirement After Realizing It's No Longer The 1960's

Open borders, amnesty activist Senator Jeff Flake announced his retirement Tuesday with a painfully boring speech whining about “principles” and “our values.”

Flake, who had no problem voting for the Iraq war, the PATRIOT act and amnesty for illegals, delivered a self-righteous sermon attacking Trumpism and praising the forces of globalism.

It was basically George Bush’s speech from last week, but delivered as though we were in the 1960’s and the country was not a bunch of warring, fractured groups on the precipice of a second civil war.

Flake said:

“It is clear at this moment that a traditional conservative who believes in limited government and free markets, who is devoted to free trade, and who is pro-immigration, has a narrower and narrower path to nomination in the Republican party – the party that for so long has defined itself by belief in those things. It is also clear to me for the moment we have given in or given up on those core principles in favor of the more viscerally satisfying anger and resentment. To be clear, the anger and resentment that the people feel at the royal mess we have created are justified. But anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy.” “There is an undeniable potency to a populist appeal – but mischaracterizing or misunderstanding our problems and giving in to the impulse to scapegoat and belittle threatens to turn us into a fearful, backward-looking people. In the case of the Republican party, those things also threaten to turn us into a fearful, backward-looking minority party.”

In case you’re wondering, he ignored the fact his open borders policies actually did turn the Republicans party into a minority party.

Flake said, in so many words, that our Founding Fathers were open borders globalists:

“Leadership lives by the American creed: E Pluribus Unum. From many, one. American leadership looks to the world, and just as Lincoln did, sees the family of man. Humanity is not a zero-sum game. When we have been at our most prosperous, we have also been at our most principled. And when we do well, the rest of the world also does well.”

He said he’s retiring not because he has an 18% approval rating but because he won’t compromise his “principles.”

I have decided that I will be better able to represent the people of Arizona and to better serve my country and my conscience by freeing myself from the political considerations that consume far too much bandwidth and would cause me to compromise far too many principles.

It’s amazing how hacks like Flake act like the last 40 years of open borders globalism and egalitarian liberalism defines the entire 241 year history of America.

Thank god this fake Republican party is dying.