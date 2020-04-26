Jeff Goldblum Faces Backlash for Questioning the ‘Anti-Homosexuality and Anti-Woman’ Nature of Islam

Image Credits: Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images.

Jeff Goldblum is facing left-wing backlash on social media after the actor questioned the “anti-homosexuality and anti-woman” nature of Islam while serving as a guest judge on VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Jurassic Park star made the comments during Friday’s episode in which contestants created patriotic drag wear for a “Stars & Stripes”-themed runway show. Contestant Darius Rose — drag name, Jackie Cox — wore a flag-inspired ensemble featuring a blue hijab adorned with fifty stars.

Rose, who is of Iranian descent, explained on the show that “you can be Middle Eastern, you can be Muslim, and you can still be American.”
Following the runway presentation, Jeff Goldblum asked Rose, “Are you religious, may I ask?”

“I’m not,” he replied. “And to be honest, this outfit really represents the importance that visibility for people of religious minorities need to have in this country.”

Goldblum then asked: “Isn’t this an interesting wrinkle though? Is there something in that religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman? Does that complicate the issue? I’m just raising it and thinking out loud and maybe being stupid. But, what do you think?”

