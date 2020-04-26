Jeff Goldblum Faces Backlash for Questioning the ‘Anti-Homosexuality and Anti-Woman’ Nature of Islam

Jeff Goldblum is facing left-wing backlash on social media after the actor questioned the “anti-homosexuality and anti-woman” nature of Islam while serving as a guest judge on VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Jurassic Park star made the comments during Friday’s episode in which contestants created patriotic drag wear for a “Stars & Stripes”-themed runway show. Contestant Darius Rose — drag name, Jackie Cox — wore a flag-inspired ensemble featuring a blue hijab adorned with fifty stars.

Jeff Goldblum questioned the anti-woman and anti-homosexual nature of many Muslim-majority countries around the world and has now been cancelled by Twitter's left-wing hate mob. Despite the fact many Muslims fled to the USA precisely to leave their religion’s medievalists behind. pic.twitter.com/aLFd2lTRna — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) April 25, 2020

Rose, who is of Iranian descent, explained on the show that “you can be Middle Eastern, you can be Muslim, and you can still be American.”

Following the runway presentation, Jeff Goldblum asked Rose, “Are you religious, may I ask?”

“I’m not,” he replied. “And to be honest, this outfit really represents the importance that visibility for people of religious minorities need to have in this country.”

Goldblum then asked: “Isn’t this an interesting wrinkle though? Is there something in that religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman? Does that complicate the issue? I’m just raising it and thinking out loud and maybe being stupid. But, what do you think?”

Read more



Tommy Robinson and the TR.News team uncovered a collaborative plot between John Sweeney, his paymasters at the BBC and Far-Left organisation Hope Not Hate. What Tommy discovered was disturbing. The BBC were planning a “Tommy Takedown”. There was an orchestrated attempt to lie, smear and fabricate “evidence” to not only destroy Tommy Robinson the activist and journalist, but also Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, the devoted father, husband and family man. Panodrama reveals what strategies the BBC, John Sweeney and Hope Not Hate used in their attempt to crush a British patriot and destroy his family. It was this exposé which led to the cancelling and deplatforming of Tommy Robinson – An Enemy Of The British State.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!