Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Subscribe
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Jeff Sessions Clams Up On Tucker Carlson
Lame duck AG has trouble defending lack of action
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
June 15, 2018
Comments
Jeff Sessions cannot answer Tucker’s questions.
Get Informed
Sign up for our free newsletter so that you can get around the censors no matter how much they try to block our information. Get up-to-the-minute news updates, videos, and other exclusives.
Related Articles
Trump Proven Right About Clinton & North Korea
Special Reports
Comments
Michael Cohen Flip On Trump Is A Fable Made Up By The Mainstream Media
Special Reports
Comments
Tommy Robinson Treatment Is An Act Of War Against The UK
Special Reports
Comments
Trudeau Starts Disastrous Trade War With Trump
Special Reports
Comments
California Stops Arresting People, Crime Explodes
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.