Jeffrey Epstein accuser: 'I was trafficked to Prince Andrew'

A woman has described in detail how she allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

Speaking to NBC’s Dateline, Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed the incident happened in Ghislaine Maxwell’s London house after the royal gave her vodka at a nightclub.

The prince has repeatedly denied he had “any form of sexual contact or relationship” with Mrs Giuffre, adding “any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation”.

In her first TV interview, Mrs Giuffre insisted she was telling the truth.

She said: “I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said, ‘you’re going to meet a prince today’.

Read more



Kanye West has been demonized by his detractors for his recent praise of Jesus Christ.