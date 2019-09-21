Jeffrey Epstein accuser: 'I was trafficked to Prince Andrew'

Image Credits: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

A woman has described in detail how she allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

Speaking to NBC’s Dateline, Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed the incident happened in Ghislaine Maxwell’s London house after the royal gave her vodka at a nightclub.

The prince has repeatedly denied he had “any form of sexual contact or relationship” with Mrs Giuffre, adding “any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation”.

In her first TV interview, Mrs Giuffre insisted she was telling the truth.

She said: “I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said, ‘you’re going to meet a prince today’.

Read more


Kanye West has been demonized by his detractors for his recent praise of Jesus Christ.


Related Articles

Trump Unveils "Highest Sanctions Ever Imposed On A Country"

Trump Unveils “Highest Sanctions Ever Imposed On A Country”

World News
Comments
Hungary PM Meets With Italian Nationalists to Discuss Borders, Identity

Hungary PM Meets With Italian Nationalists to Discuss Borders, Identity

World News
Comments

Fury as British rapper slowthai holds up effigy of Boris Johnson’s severed head and shouts ‘f***’ the PM’

World News
comments

Bibi’s out? Gantz refuses to meet with Netanyahu, says he will form unity govt without embattled PM

World News
comments

Political Scientist: Trudeau ‘Blackface’ Scandal Could Cost Him the Election

World News
comments

Comments