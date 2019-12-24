Jeffrey Epstein 'Admitted To Me' He Was A Spy For The Mossad, Says Ex-Biz Partner Steven Hoffenberg

Jeffrey Epstein “admitted” he was “a top-level agent for the Israeli Mossad” to his fellow now-disgraced business partner Steven Hoffenberg, Dylan Howard reports.

From Dylan Howard:

EPSTEIN ‘ADMITTED TO ME’ HE WAS A SPY: Ex-Business Partner Of Sex Criminal Claims Prince Andrew Is Protecting Ghislaine Maxwell, Stonewalling Prosecutors’ Investigation Over Blackmail Fears

Steven Hoffenberg was arrested by FBI agents in Arkansas in 1996, after regulators accused him of defrauding investors.

The former business partner of Jeffrey Epstein in Towers Financial spent 18 years in jail for the largest Ponzi schemes in history prior to Bernie Madoff’s crimes.

But the notorious sex criminal got away scot-free.

Why? In a series of new and exclusives conversations, Hoffenberg reveals the real reason he evaded justice in one of America’s largest Ponzi schemes—he was an international spy.

by Dylan Howard

Britain’s Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged pimp Ghislaine Maxwell have joined forces to stonewall investigators and prevent Epstein’s victims from obtaining justice.

That’s the explosive claim of former Epstein colleague and friend, Steven Hoffenberg, who confirms that Epstein was indeed a top-level agent for the Israeli Mossad, as first confirmed in the best-selling book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

In a series of bombshell interviews with me following the release of the book, Hoffenberg confirmed that not only does he have first-hand knowledge of Epstein’s work as an agent of the Mossad, as described in the book; but also, his former cohorts Prince Andrew and Maxwell are still actively working to keep his explosive secrets.

Hoffenberg famously worked as Epstein’s business partner at the ill-fated Towers Financial Group in the 1990s.

In 1993, the business collapsed as a multi-billion-dollar Ponzi scheme was exposed. Hoffenberg pleaded guilty and went to prison in 1995, but Epstein got off scot-free.

Steven Hoffenberg is the former chairman of Towers Financial Corporation, a debt collection agency, that he used in a Ponzi scheme.

He was the owner of the New York Post. The firm collapsed in 1993, and in 1995 Hoffenberg pleaded guilty to bilking investors out of $475 million.

The SEC considered his financial crimes as “one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history” prior to Bernie Madoff’s crimes a decade later. According to Hoffenberg, it was his espionage connections that helped him skate.

During his work with Epstein, Hoffenberg says, he had a front-row seat to the espionage work that brought Epstein into close contact with foreign agents from Saudi Arabia, Israel, Russia and more.