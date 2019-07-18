Jeffrey Epstein Denied Bail

A federal judge denied registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s bail request Thursday, mandating he remain in jail rather than under house arrest as he awaits trial.

Child sex-trafficking charges against Epstein, a well-connected financier, were unsealed ahead of his appearance in a New York City court July 8. The 66-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges dating back to incidents that took place a decade ago. He has already spent time behind bars in 2008 for procuring a minor for prostitution.