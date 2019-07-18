Jeffrey Epstein Denied Bail

A federal judge denied registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s bail request Thursday, mandating he remain in jail rather than under house arrest as he awaits trial.
Child sex-trafficking charges against Epstein, a well-connected financier, were unsealed ahead of his appearance in a New York City court July 8. The 66-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges dating back to incidents that took place a decade ago. He has already spent time behind bars in 2008 for procuring a minor for prostitution.
Authorities picked up Epstein on July 6 when his private jet landed at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.
The indictment accuses Epstein of creating “a network and operation enabling him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls,” reported The Washington Post. The case focuses on Epstein’s treatment of minor girls between 2002 and 2005 in New York and Florida.