Jeffrey Epstein Got Court Docs Claiming He Raped 15-Year-Old Girl Day Before Injured in Jail Cell

Image Credits: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images.

A day before Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, was found mysteriously injured in his jail cell, the wealthy financier was served legal documents detailing a woman’s claims that he raped her in his New York City mansion when she was just 15 years old.

The accuser, Jennifer Araoz, plans to sue Epstein next month for claims of sexual assault, battery and rape, which she alleges he started committing when she was a New York high school student in 2001, according to a court filing earlier this month.

Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

But first, Araoz is asking a judge to order Epstein to submit to a deposition, where he can be asked by Araoz’s lawyers the identity of a female “recruiter” who allegedly conspired with him to identify her “as a potential sexual abuse victim” and “facilitated the grooming” of Araoz.

Read more


Alex Jones breaks down how history is repeating itself, and the modern day Democrat crusade against conservatives in America resembles the outrageousness seen during the French ‘Reign Of Terror.’


Related Articles

Racist? Elijah Cummings Once Called Baltimore "Infested" Just Like Trump

Racist? Elijah Cummings Once Called Baltimore “Infested” Just Like Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Mario Lopez is Being Attacked For Saying 3-Year-Old Children Shouldn't be Encouraged to be Transgender

Mario Lopez is Being Attacked For Saying 3-Year-Old Children Shouldn’t be Encouraged to be Transgender

U.S. News
Comments

Former Presidential Adviser: Free Healthcare For Illegals Would End America

U.S. News
comments

Procter & Gamble Loses $5 Billion Dollars Following ‘Woke’ Gillette Ad Campaign

U.S. News
comments

Oddball Marianne Williamson Shines, Underscoring Weakness of Dem Candidates

U.S. News
comments

Comments