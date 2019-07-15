Billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had an old passport that listed his residence as Saudi Arabia.

Federal prosecutors revealed the contents of a safe in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion during a Monday bail hearing.

The safe contained piles of cash, dozens of diamonds and a passport from the 1980’s that featured a picture of Epstein under a different name. The expired passport listed his residence as Saudi Arabia.

“The passport was issued in the name of a foreign country, it was issued in the 1980s, it is expired, it shows a picture of Jeffrey Epstein, and another name,” said Assistant US Attorney Alex Rossmiller.

As we reported last week, conservative commentator Ann Coulter says that sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had a “state sponsor” backing him and that his operation was a way to blackmail powerful men.

“It just seems to me something much bigger is behind this — perhaps a state sponsor — powerful enough people … it just seems to me there’s something a very powerful force behind what’s going on here and I am still nervous about this not coming to a conclusion, somehow this getting compromised,” said Coulter.

It is not known which country Coulter was referring to with her mention of a “state sponsor”.

Another report suggested that Epstein may give up names of influential people who used his network in order to secure a maximum prison sentence of no more than five years.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————