Jeffrey Epstein Had an Old Passport That Listed His Residence as Saudi Arabia

Billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had an old passport that listed his residence as Saudi Arabia.

Federal prosecutors revealed the contents of a safe in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion during a Monday bail hearing.

The safe contained piles of cash, dozens of diamonds and a passport from the 1980’s that featured a picture of Epstein under a different name. The expired passport listed his residence as Saudi Arabia.

“The passport was issued in the name of a foreign country, it was issued in the 1980s, it is expired, it shows a picture of Jeffrey Epstein, and another name,” said Assistant US Attorney Alex Rossmiller.

As we reported last week, conservative commentator Ann Coulter says that sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had a “state sponsor” backing him and that his operation was a way to blackmail powerful men.

“It just seems to me something much bigger is behind this — perhaps a state sponsor — powerful enough people … it just seems to me there’s something a very powerful force behind what’s going on here and I am still nervous about this not coming to a conclusion, somehow this getting compromised,” said Coulter.

It is not known which country Coulter was referring to with her mention of a “state sponsor”.

Another report suggested that Epstein may give up names of influential people who used his network in order to secure a maximum prison sentence of no more than five years.

