Jeffrey Epstein Petitioning to Be Released From Jail Before Trial

A U.S. judge said he will probably decide on Thursday whether Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier charged with sex trafficking underage girls, should remain in jail while awaiting trial or be allowed to live under house arrest at his Manhattan mansion.

At a hearing on Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said he will probably announce his decision on July 18 at 9;30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), saying he needs more time to absorb materials that have been submitted.

He noted that several people who said they are among Epstein’s victims and opposed bail were in attendance, and that they may speak at the hearing.

