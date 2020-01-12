Jeffrey Epstein's demise was not at his own hands

Of course Jeffrey Epstein was murdered.

And there’s no reason to whisper around that. It’s impossible to conclude otherwise — particularly in the face of the latest announcement about the final hours of the jailed convicted sex offender’s life, that video footage of his first suicide attempt had been inadvertently destroyed.

Mistakenly erased.

It “no longer exists,” said federal prosecutors.

That’s not just curious. It’s beyond-the-pale outrageously suspicious.

Let’s just take a look at the facts: Epstein was arrested in July on sex trafficking charges and jailed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

That was after a long and wildly horrible life that included a guilty plea of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution, for which he served time; a plea deal tied to sex offense accusations from dozens of females that led to his registration as a sex offender; more allegations of sex offenses; more reported links to the seedy underbelly of the sex trade world; and ultimately, a July 6, 2019, arrest at an airport in New Jersey on sex trafficking charges.



The Epstein cover up continues and more security footage mysteriously disappears.

And, oh yes, ties to some of the world’s best known, most recognized, most powerful faces.

While there, while in jail, on July 25, Epstein reportedly attempted suicide. So jail authorities placed him on suicide watch.

That meant jail authorities were supposed to watch him, surveil him, walk by him on a regular basis, to make sure he didn’t commit suicide.

Weeks later, on August 10, Epstein was found dead in his cell, of what authorities at the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office reported as suicide by hanging.

