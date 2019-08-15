Jeffrey Epstein's Injuries More Common in Victims of Strangulation Than Hanging

Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries that led to his death are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation than by hanging, autopsy results have revealed.

The autopsy found that Epstein sustained numerous breaks in his neck bones.

“Among the bones broken in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam’s apple,” reports the Washington Post. “Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said.”

NEW: Jeffrey Epstein sustained breaks in his neck bones deepening the mystery about the circumstances around his death. Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, but they are more common in victims of strangulationhttps://t.co/lqrSswkXoe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 15, 2019

Officials have refused to comment on the new information from Epstein’s autopsy.

As we previously reported, shrieking and shouting was heard from Jeffrey Epstein’’s cell on the morning he died, while one of Epstein’s guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center was not a regular corrections officer.

Epstein is said to have hanged himself using bedsheets, although a former inmate at the same facility this would have been impossible because they’re not much stronger than paper.

