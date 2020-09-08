Jeffrey Goldberg Accused of Lifting Trump’s “Losers” Quote From End of Godfather II

Editor-in-chief of The Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg has been accused of lifting President Trump’s “losers” quote from the ending of the movie Godfather II.

Goldberg claimed, citing four anonymous sources, that Trump had referred to Americans who died in battle as “losers” and “suckers,” but the veracity of this was challenged by numerous people, including former White House national security adviser John Bolton.

The Biden campaign has exploited the allegation to undermine Trump’s support amongst veterans.

However, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘ghost of Daniel parker’ has sensationally claimed that Goldberg, who has a history of being deeply interested in the mafia and Godfather, lifted the quote from a Godfather II scene.

1\ 🚨🚨Jeffrey Goldberg’s Atlantic story about Trump’s alleged comments was lifted from the ending of the Godfather II. pic.twitter.com/DT4I6kZ6RD — ghost of daniel parker (@SeekerOTL) September 7, 2020

“They’re saps because they risk their lives for strangers,” says Sonny Corleone in a scene near the end of the Francis Ford Coppola classic.

“Jeffrey Goldberg’s Atlantic story about Trump’s alleged comments was lifted from the ending of the Godfather II,” claimed the Twitter user.

He then went on to document how Goldberg’s past writings prove he is “obsessed with the mafia and The Godfather.”

6\ I gathered this info in less than 30 minutes of research. I'm sure there is more out there. pic.twitter.com/tqdTJgtV7Z — ghost of daniel parker (@SeekerOTL) September 7, 2020

Neo-Con Max Boot also pointed out a few days ago how “Trump’s view of the military seems to echo Sonny Corleone’s.”

Trump’s view of the military seems to echo Sonny Corleone’s. In “The Godfather, Part II,” the mafia scion says of the men enlisting after Pearl Harbor: “They’re saps, because they risk their lives for strangers.”@PostOpinions https://t.co/0i6ocZxm5T — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) September 6, 2020

“Jeffrey Goldberg has excellent taste in movies. He’s also a liar,” concluded the Twitter user.

What do you think?

Did Goldberg use Godfather II as the inspiration behind attributing a fake quote to Trump?

