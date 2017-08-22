Jeh Johnson: Removal of Confederate Statues a Matter of ‘Homeland Security’

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore.

Share4
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 4

Former Obama administration official Jeh Johnson said the removal of Confederate statues was a matter of “public safety and homeland security” on Sunday.

In the aftermath of deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., when a man with white nationalist ties was arrested for ramming his car into a crowd of counter-protesters last week and killing a woman, Confederate monuments across the country have been taken down. The furor in Charlottesville began with a protest by white supremacists against the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

Johnson served as Secretary of Homeland Security under Obama, and he said on ABC’s “This Week” that the monuments to Confederates were helping to rally white nationalists.

“What alarms so many of us from a security perspective is that so many of the statues, the Confederate monuments, are now, modern-day, becoming symbols and rallying points for white nationalism, for neo-Nazis, for the KKK, and this is most alarming,” Johnson said. “We fought a world war against Naziism. The KKK reigned terror on African Americans for generations.”

Read more

Share4
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 4

Related Articles

MSNBC Test Card Describes President Trump as "Trash Man"

MSNBC Test Card Describes President Trump as “Trash Man”

U.S. News
Comments
Texas man charged with trying to bomb Houston Confederate statue

Texas man charged with trying to bomb Houston Confederate statue

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Black Trump Supporter Punched By Violent Alt-Left Thug

U.S. News
Comments

Man Charged with Trying to Plant Bomb at Confederate Statue in Houston

U.S. News
Comments

Viral Video: Black Woman Slams Media For Creating Fake Race War

U.S. News
Comments

Comments