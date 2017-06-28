Jellied sea creatures confound scientists, fishermen on U.S. Pacific Coast

Image Credits: NOAA Fisheries.

Drifting throngs of jelly-like, glowing organisms native to tropical seas far from shore have invaded Pacific coastal waters from Southern California to the Gulf of Alaska this year, baffling researchers and frustrating fishing crews.

Known as pyrosomes, they are tubular colonies of hundreds or thousands of tiny individual creatures called zooids, enmeshed together in a gelatinous tunic roughly the consistency of gummy bear candy.

No relation to jellyfish, they resemble bumpy, opaque pickles in the water, typically a few centimeters or inches long, though some grow 1 or 2 feet (30cm or 60cm) in length.

Read more


Related Articles

Shadow Brokers Threaten to Reveal Identity of Ex-NSA Hacker

Shadow Brokers Threaten to Reveal Identity of Ex-NSA Hacker

Science & Tech
Comments
Curiosity rover spots a mystery object on Mars

Curiosity rover spots a mystery object on Mars

Science & Tech
Comments

Death On The High Seas: Destroyer Crash Proves Dangers Of Autonomous Vehicles

Science & Tech
Comments

New Ransomware Outbreak Hits Targets Worldwide Including Chernobyl Nuke Plant

Science & Tech
Comments

Another Massive Ransomware Outbreak Is Going Global Fast

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments