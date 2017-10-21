Jenna Jameson Slams Playboy's 'Ridiculous' Decision To Feature Transgender Model

Image Credits: Getty.

Jenna Jameson clearly does not support Playboy’s decision to feature a transgender woman in its upcoming issue, and she’s calling the publication out for its “ridiculous attempt” to stay relevant.

The former Playboy cover girl expressed her thoughts on the move over Twitter on Thursday, and she hasn’t let up yet.

On Friday the former porn star spoke with Fox News, calling Playboy’s decision to make a transgender woman a Playmate ridiculous and foolish.

Read more


Related Articles

National Anthem Singer Takes Knee At NBA Game

National Anthem Singer Takes Knee At NBA Game

U.S. News
Comments
Bannon Blasts 'Destructive' Bush For 'Embarrassing Himself' By Mocking Trump

Bannon Blasts ‘Destructive’ Bush For ‘Embarrassing Himself’ By Mocking Trump

U.S. News
Comments

‘Mentally unstable, armed with nukes’: US billionaire looks to impeach Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Gold Star Widow Releases Trump’s Call After Husband Was Killed In Afghanistan

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC Conspiracy Theory: Travel Ban Caused Deaths of U.S. Troops in Niger

U.S. News
Comments

Comments