Jenna Jameson Slams Playboy's 'Ridiculous' Decision To Feature Transgender Model

Jenna Jameson clearly does not support Playboy’s decision to feature a transgender woman in its upcoming issue, and she’s calling the publication out for its “ridiculous attempt” to stay relevant.

The former Playboy cover girl expressed her thoughts on the move over Twitter on Thursday, and she hasn’t let up yet.

On Friday the former porn star spoke with Fox News, calling Playboy’s decision to make a transgender woman a Playmate ridiculous and foolish.

So @playboy just announced it will be featuring its first transgender playmate… ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017

