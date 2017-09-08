Jennifer Lawrence: Nature Is Punishing U.S. With Hurricanes For Voting Trump

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence told a British interviewer that the hurricanes wreaking havoc on the US currently are nature’s retribution for electing Donald Trump as President… a truly astoundingly ignorant comment which the internet simply couldn’t let go unchecked.

During an interview about her latest film, whatever it is, the reporter equated it with political division in America and a sense of impending doom. Lawrence then threw climate change into the conversation out of nowhere, seemingly equating it with destructive weather, and rolled the whole thing up into a bizarre anti-Trump rant:

“You know you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard especially while promoting this movie, not to feel mother nature’s rage and wrath,” Lawrence stated.

So… mother nature is angry at Trump? At Trump voters? Is she saying that nature is somehow aware of the tension between Americans on different sides of the political landscape? And if so, why would nature send a hurricane to destroy several islands in the Caribbean populated by non Trump voting non Americans?

Many others also wondered exactly what nonsense Lawrence was blathering about:

Jennifer Lawrence,

If hurricanes are "Nature's Wrath" for Trump's victory, what do the wildfires near Hollywood mean?#IrmaHurricane2017 pic.twitter.com/hJR9e6CR3g — Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) September 8, 2017

#IrmaHurricane2017 If you blame Trump for hurricanes because of liberal logic you just might be Jennifer Lawrence 😂🙈🙈🙈 — PinkAboutIt 🇺🇸 (@Pink_About_it) September 8, 2017

Hollywood's ..Jennifer Lawrence has stated this Hurricane season is because we voted for Trump .. WOW.I guess "IF" HRC had won /we wld b OK — Howdy Doodie (@StumpJumper6868) September 8, 2017

Others were just pissed off or offended at the ignorance:

What an insensitive and awful thing to say. Shame on you. — Keli Vice (@kelivice) September 8, 2017

Jennifer Lawrence is a FOOL! People are about 2 lose everything&this BIMBO says shit like this? 😡#IrmaHurricane2017 https://t.co/XaGYWZA1Ju — Lisa Smith (@lsmith4680) September 8, 2017

Actress #JenniferLawrence says Trump is to blame for Harvey & Irma? Hollywood should stick to acting & spare US their incredible stupidity! — Take Back USA (@SetUSAFree) September 8, 2017

What a dumbass!! Typical Hollywood snowflake. Should stick to memorizing lines and not using brain. #JenniferLawrence #MAGA — George Branton (@GeorgeBranton) September 8, 2017

Jennifer Lawrence blaming hurricanes on Trump just confirms Hollywood stereotypes Overpriveleged, out of touch talkers w no real virtue✌🙈 — PinkAboutIt 🇺🇸 (@Pink_About_it) September 8, 2017

Others had a clear message for Lawrence, who asked Trump supporters not to watch her films:

Opens twitter

Reads, "Jennifer Lawrence said hurricanes are punishment for voting for Trump."

Closes Twitter

Never watches her movies again — Nate Inman (@StreetsofCberry) September 8, 2017

Can't wait for the why aren't I 50 box office points ahead Jennifer Lawrence style meltdown Voters vote at the box office too sweetie ✌ — PinkAboutIt 🇺🇸 (@Pink_About_it) September 8, 2017

Hey #JenniferLawrence you do realize that Trump voters are the majority of workers with jobs who earn enough $ to waste on entertainment? — DutigadaProudKafir (@Dutigad1) September 8, 2017

Jennifer Lawrence Mother Nature’s Rage Directed at U.S. Because of Trump. #JenniferLawrence airhead lives in bubble https://t.co/WkLOQp3QNk — Victoria Sprus4Trump (@WendyPrince2) September 8, 2017

Hollywood idiot Jennifer Lawrence begs Trump's deplorable supporters to not watch her movies, doesn't want us as fans. Don't worry, DONE. 👍 pic.twitter.com/9ygIAWxVro — Mike (@mike_Zollo) September 8, 2017

Don't forget folks…Jennifer Lawrence is another ungrateful Hollywood, OVERPAID (very vocal) US/Trump hater.#BoycottMotherMovie — DebDuck (@dghester2) September 6, 2017