Jennifer Lawrence Taking a Break from Acting to ‘Fix Our Democracy’

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lawrence says she’s taking a sabbatical from acting so she can help “fix our democracy.”

“I’m going to take the next year off,” Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight, explaining how she will work with a self-described anti-corruption nonprofit during her break from film. “I’m going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.US… trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.”

“It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan [politics]. It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

The Hunger Games star hinted at her desire to take a break from acting last November, telling Elle magazine that she plans to trade the limelight for a farm and activism.

