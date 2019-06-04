Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Credits Thoughts and Prayers for "Mind-boggling” Cancer Recovery

Alex Trebek, longtime host of the popular quiz show Jeopardy, is thanking everyone for their thoughts and prayers after tumors related to stage four pancreatic cancer appear to be shrinking.

In an interview with People.com, Trebek, 78, said doctors are amazed that some of the cancerous tumors have shrunk by nearly 50 percent, and says he believes thoughts and prayers from millions of well-wishers have played a major role.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” Trebek said. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory… some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

Doctors agreed the positive energy, in addition to his chemo therapy, could be helping Trebek overcome the cancer, which has a dismal 9 percent survival rate.

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” Trebek noted. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

“I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimize the value of that.”

While he’s not completely in remission, three months ago Trebek vowed to fight on through the illness and continue hosting Jeopardy after receiving the devastating news.

“Thoughts and prayers” have come under fire from the left lately as it is a common blessing expressed following tragic events.

Trebek will be featured on the upcoming edition of People Magazine.