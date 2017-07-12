Jerry Brown Tries to Pacify California Democrats’ ‘Civil War’

California’s Democratic Party is in the midst of what the mainstream media has begun to call a “civil war” as the younger, socialist-leaning “BernieCrats” challenge the older, establishment ‘corporate’ wing of the ruling party.

And former liberal firebrand Gov. Jerry Brown is emerging as the unlikely “peacemaker,” attempting to tamp down the flames of discord.

Politico’s David Sider has written a lengthy expose on “California Democrats plunge into ‘civil war,’ noting that progressives are growing increasingly frustrated as the moderate wing of the party tries to keep them in check:

Stoked by a contested race for state Democratic Party chair and the failure of a single-payer health care bill, activists are staging protests at the capitol. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reported receiving death threats after shelving the health care legislation late last month, and security was tightened at the statehouse after activists disrupted a floor session last week.

