Jerusalem Embassy to Open in May - US Official

Image Credits: Dan, Flickr.

The United States is expected to open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem in May, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday, a move from Tel Aviv that reverses decades of U.S. policy and is bound to trouble U.S. allies who have already objected.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced last December that the United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, infuriating even Washington’s Arab allies and dismaying Palestinians who want the eastern part of the city as their capital.

No other country has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Trump’s decision has sown discord between the United States and the European Union over Middle East peace efforts.

Read more


Related Articles

Trudeau's India Visit Fiasco Unlikely To Help Ratings Nosedive

Trudeau’s India Visit Fiasco Unlikely To Help Ratings Nosedive

World News
Comments
No Jail Time for 'Frustrated' Asylum Seeker Who Swore to Carry Out Terror Attack Against ‘White People'

No Jail Time for ‘Frustrated’ Asylum Seeker Who Swore to Carry Out Terror Attack Against ‘White People’

World News
Comments

Muslim Group Burns Pampers Nappies Claiming Cat On Packages Resemble Prophet’s Name

World News
Comments

Duterte’s Government Reported 20,000 Dead In Drug War, Senator Calls Killings ‘Executions’

World News
Comments

Chinese paper says U.S. should learn from China, restrict guns, protect rights

World News
Comments

Comments