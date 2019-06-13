Jessica Biel Joins Robert F. Kennedy to Lobby Against Vaccine Tyranny

Jessica Biel visited the California State Capitol on Tuesday to lobby in support of what some consider to be an “anti-vaccination” stance against a bill that has been introduced in the state Senate, reports said.

The actress joined environmental activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak with lawmakers about her opposition to the bill, which pushes for greater oversight of medical exemptions from vaccinations for children.

“Please say thank you to the courageous [Jessica Biel] for a busy and productive day at the California State House,” Kennedy captioned an Instagram post.

