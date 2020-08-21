JetBlue Doubles Down on Kicking Family Off Plane Because 2-Year-Old Wasn't Wearing A Mask

JetBlue kicked an entire family off one of its flights this week because one 2-year-old child wasn’t wearing a face mask, and the airline doubled down on the decision even after intense criticism.

Even after the mother of the family of six vowed to force the child to put on a mask, they were all still asked to leave the plane:

WATCH IT: Family thrown off @JetBlue flight for 2-year-old not wearing mask; when the mother stated she would force the toddler to wear a mask, there were still required to deplane pic.twitter.com/6s7AZqSHd7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2020

The original JetBlue mask policy stated that small children would be exempt from wearing masks.

However, the airline refused to back down after the incident took place, issuing a statement backing their staff’s decision to kick the family off the plane.

“During these unprecedented times, our first priority is to keep crew members and customers safe, and we’ve quickly introduced new safety policies and procedures throughout the pandemic,” JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski noted.

“Children age 2 and over must wear a face covering, consistent with CDC guidelines, which say, ‘masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2,’” Dombrowski added.



Mask-wearers, who now wear masks while even walking in 100 degree heat, share that they refuse to stop wearing masks until there is a vaccine. Or maybe never.

The mother of the family, Chaya Bruck, told reporters “It [JetBlue’s website] says that a child who cannot wear a mask does not have to wear a mask. I tried to tell them this, but they didn’t care. …They wanted me off the plane.”

“They came over to me and told me my daughter was three-years-old,” Bruck also claimed, adding “I told them she’s two… I know how old my child is, she’s going to be 3 in September.”

A fellow passenger who witnessed the incident described the JetBlue crew as acting “really nasty” to the family.

The airline, along with several others, has been extremely officious with its mask policy, threatening to ban people from traveling in the future if they do not comply.

After one passenger discovered they had tested positive for coronavirus following a JetBlue flight, the airline banned them for life.

