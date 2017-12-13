Jewish Chapel Latest Target of Antisemitic Firebombing In Multicultural Malmo

A Jewish chapel in the southern Swedish city of Malmo was the target of an antisemitic firebomb attack on Monday evening marking the second firebombing on a Jewish building in less than a week in the country.

Molotov cocktails were thrown at a chapel in a cemetery in the heavily-migrant populated city, according to Swedish police, in an attempt at arson. The incident comes after the announcement by United States President Donald Trump to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, the Times of Israel reports.

The attempted arson occurred only days after protesters on Malmo took to the streets and chanted, “We have announced the intifada from Malmö. We want our freedom back, and we will shoot the Jews.”

Lars Forstell, spokesman for the Malmo police said the incident was being investigated but said the motive for the attack is presently not known.

