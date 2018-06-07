Jewish Passenger Attacked by Muslims on Berlin Subway for Listening to Israeli Music

A Jewish Israeli teen and two of his friends were attacked by several Arab Muslims on the Berlin subway on Saturday for listening to Hebrew-language musician Omer Adam, it is claimed.

The incident occurred at the Zoologischer Garten U-Bahn station, near the site of the deadly Christmas Market terror attack that occurred in December of 2016 in which 12 people were killed by radical Islamic extremist and failed asylum seeker Anis Amri.

According to 17-year-old Yonatan, the Arabs, who claimed to be originally from the Gaza strip, approached him and his friends after hearing the Hebrew lyrics of Israeli Omer Adam’s song which was playing on one of the teen’s mobile phones, bestselling German tabloid Bild reports.

According to the teen, the Muslims shouted at them: “Music in Hebrew? For 70 years you have killed children. Berlin is our city now and here we do not listen to dirty Jewish music.”

“If I had a knife, I would have killed you … if I see you again, you are finished,” one of the Muslims is said to have added.

