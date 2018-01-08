JFK Chaos: Passengers Stuck On Planes For 20 Hours

An afternoon water main break suspended inbound international flights, and exacerbated an already chaotic situation at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday.

On top of it, the power had to be turned off — cutting lights and heat to same part of the airport affected by the main break late in the afternoon.

Tensions ran high as thousands shared horror stories. One group managed to forage cardboard and build ramshackle “neighborhoods.” Others were stuck on dark planes on the tarmac for upwards of a day, waiting to deplane or even take off.

Read more