Jihad Expert: Europe Importing Civil War

Image Credits: Kowit Phothisan / Flickr.

Palestinian-Belgian jihad expert Montasser AlDe’emeh has issued a serious warning to Europe.

In Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, he states that Europe is essentially importing a civil war by admitting refugees.

AlDe’emeh believes that Europe’s politicians are naïve when it comes to mass-immigration, Islam and failed integration. He advises halting the influx of refugees, stating that Western Europe is “importing a civil war,” adding that “we first have to know what we need to do with the people who are already here.”

