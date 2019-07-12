JIHADI JAIL: Tommy Robinson Sent To Jail Dubbed ‘Jihadi Training Camp’

RIGHT-Wing activist Tommy Robinson has been sent to Belmarsh Prison that has been likened to a ‘Jihadi Training Camp’ following his 9-month sentence for reporting outside the court of a Muslim grooming gang trial last year.

Robinson, 36 was sentenced to nine months in total at London’s Old Bailey with many dubbing the jailing as a ‘sentence for journalism’.

Tommy said: “Just want to say to everyone I appreciate whilst I’m in there I know people will be fighting for me. But I’ll be fine in there.”

Massive crowds outside The Old Bailey chanted ‘we want Tommy out’ before protesting across the capital and clashing with police.



As Tommy Robinson Goes To Jail For Journalism, Trump Holds A Summit On Social Media Censorship.

The super-max prison in London is allegedly run by a group of jihadi terrorists who have dubbed themselves the ‘brothers’.

One source told the Evening Standard that “governors and imams know about this” and added that terrorist lags mix freely with the general prison population.

The source added: “The problem is that Belmarsh is also a holding prison and people who are brainwashed go out into the wider prison and indoctrinate more prisoners.”