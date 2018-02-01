Jihadis Returning to UK 'No Longer a National Security Concern'

The government has finally revealed the truth on returning ISIS jihadis: a significant number are apparently “no longer of national security concern.”

It comes after Westmonster has repeatedly pushed for the truth on the jihadi threat in Britain, after it emerged that around 425 of 850 jihadis who had gone abroad to support Islamic State have since returned to the UK.

Speaking in Parliament, Labour MP John Woodcock pushed for answers: “Are more than 400 of those returning individuals in jail or going through the court system?”

