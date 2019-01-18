Suspect Attacks Ariz. Officer, Charged With Terrorism

Image Credits: Maricopa County Sheriff.

An 18-year-old man who was shot by a deputy from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Fountain Hills earlier this month has been charged with two counts of terrorism and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.


Western culture has been under attack on multiple fronts and now is in crisis after years of demoralization.

Court records obtained by ABC15 state that Ismail Hamed provided “advice, assistance, direction or management to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also knows as the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).”




MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone says Ismail Hamed was in the process of “radicalizing” and evidence shows his attempt was to harm the deputy to “promote terror.”

