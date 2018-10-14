"Jihadist Human Traffickers" Slaughter Three Women in Greece

‘Jihadist human traffickers’ slaughtered two women and a young girl in Evros Greece, local media say. Evros is near the Greek – Turkish border. Several points along it are being used as paths for human traffickers to sneak into Greece.

A few days ago a farmer whose field is 50 meters along the border, faced a horrible spectacle. Three young women were slaughtered near the river Evros, two of them were bound by the arms and legs, another victim was found 40 meters away.

He immediately called the police. The police officers found a military type knife near the bodies which was used by the murderer.

