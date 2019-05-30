Jill Biden Praises 'Courage' of Women Who Have Called Out Joe's Creepy Behavior

Former second lady Jill Biden has praised the women who called out husband Joe Biden’s creepy behavior, saying ‘it won’t happen again.’

Mr Biden, the 2020 Democratic front-runner and former vice president, has been roundly accused of inappropriately touching a number of women – for which he has apologized.

In a video posted on Twitter last month, Mr Biden, 76, promised to be ‘more mindful’ about physical contact.

