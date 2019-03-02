Jim Acosta Lashes Out When Laura Ingraham Calls Out His On-Air Lie at CPAC

CNN Senior White House Narcissist Jim Acosta was infuriated when Fox News host Laura Ingraham made fun of him in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday.

Acosta just flat-out lied when he wasn’t called on at a Trump press conference in Hanoi, claiming “the President steered clear largely during this news conference of the White House press corps and was instead selecting journalists at random from the other side of the room where there were foreign journalists seated.”

Ingraham, well…..pounced.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LAURA INGRAHAM: Our friend….Jim Acosta of CNN. [boos]…He’s a nice person. He was complaining this morning on television — I know that’s not news — he was complaining that President Trump didn’t call on U.S. media at the post- summit presser and that he only called on the Russian and the Chinese journalists. And I thought to myself ‘well, that’s kind of interesting, but it’s kind of sad, because he’d probably get a better shake from the Chinese and the Russian journalists than he would, fairer treatment at least! But I thought — I couldn’t even believe that. Jim Acosta maybe has a point here. Well it turns out, a producer just told me, he called on ABC, The Washington Post, The New York Times,Bloomberg, and NPR. But he just didn’t call on Jim Acosta! [Applause] The land of narcissism knows no bounds.

Ingraham replied two hours later with a Drop the Mic tweet:

Read more



President Trump is calling on congress to demand a copy of “a love letter to Trump” manuscript in which Michael Cohen praised him. Justen Faull joins Owen to discuss the latest headlines from a patriot point of view.