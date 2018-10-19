Jim Acosta Really Loves Jim Acosta

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

CNN reporter Jim Acosta appears to be madly in love with none other than — CNN reporter Jim Acosta, a journalist discovered Friday.

Fox News commentator Stephen Miller jokingly noted on Twitter Friday that Acosta’s profile is adorned with nothing but photos of Acosta.

While investigating the CNN employee’s recent message saying “Fuck You” to a former aide to First Lady Melanie Trump who made fun of the reporter, Miller suddenly spotted Acosta’s as far as the eye can see.

“Acosta’s profile is a picture of Jim Acosta, with a header picture of Jim Acosta looking at Jim Acosta who is looking at Jim Acosta’s twitter picture,” Miller quipped.

Miller’s analysis of the hilarious imagery quickly gained more than 1,000 retweets and invited a flood of jokes and memes.

Another Twitter user questioned whether “anybody loves anything as much as Acosta loves Acosta.”

Others incorporated the viral NPC meme into the thread as well.

Whether Acosta will one day change his Twitter profile to be less awkward remains to be seen.

CONTEST: $10,000 For Best NPC Infowars Meme

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Conservative Street Artist Takes Over Hollywood Billboard to Troll Maxine Waters

Conservative Street Artist Takes Over Hollywood Billboard to Troll Maxine Waters

Hot News
Comments
100 ISIS Terrorists Caught In Country Allowing Caravan To Transit

100 ISIS Terrorists Caught In Country Allowing Caravan To Transit

Hot News
Comments

MUST SEE: Tucker Carlson Breaks Down Why Leftists Hate America

Hot News
comments

Kleenex to Kill Its ‘Mansize’ Tissues After Consumers Declare Them Sexist

Hot News
comments

Canada ‘Just Says No’ to the UN Drug War’s Pot Prohibition

Hot News
comments

Comments