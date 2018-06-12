Jim Acosta Shouts At Kim Jong Un: 'Will You Give Up Your Nuclear Weapons, Sir?'

CNN’s Jim Acosta shouted out idiotic questions throughout President Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday.

At the very beginning of the summit, after Trump and Kim first met and shook hands, Acosta was heard shouting at Trump as the two walked away to their meeting, saying: “What do you hope to accomplish, sir?”

After the two came out of their meeting and walked together in preparation for their second meeting, Acosta shouted at Kim as he was leaving, saying: “Will you give up your nuclear weapons, sir?”

The unmistakable voice of CNN's @Acosta shouting questions at Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un: "Mr. Kim will you give up your nuclear weapons, sir?" pic.twitter.com/ISQfpvryWZ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 12, 2018

Next Acosta asked Trump, “Mr. President, has he agreed to give up any nuclear weapons, sir?”

Trump and Kim walk and talk after lunch. Trump says they’re signing something. pic.twitter.com/TVOlMCxjDf — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2018

As Trump and Kim met together to sign a “historic document” and pledge to continue negotiations, Acosta shouted out at Trump before he signed a second document, saying: “Did you talk about Otto Warmbier, sir?”

It strongly appeared as though Acosta was doing everything in his power to sabotage the talks.