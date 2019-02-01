Jim Acosta: Trump’s Media Attacks Could Lead to Journalists Being ‘Murdered’

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta claimed Thursday that President Donald Trump referring to the media as the “enemy of the people” could help create an environment where journalists are killed.

Speaking before the Oxford Union Society in the United Kingdom, Acosta made several attempts at justifying his confrontational style when it comes to covering the Trump administration, which has not only garnered strong rebukes from the president, but even some of his own establishment media colleagues. In his remarks, Acosta criticized President Trump for characterizing news organizations which have a partisan bend against him as “fake news” or the “enemy of the people.”

“Perhaps they won’t stop calling us the enemy of the people because it works so well with their people, but all of this adds up to one painful reality: this is a dangerous time to tell the truth in America,” the CNN reporter told students, adding that proponents of such rhetoric create “an atmosphere where people can get hurt, where journalists can get murdered.”

His remarks were first reported by the British newspaper the Guardian UK.



