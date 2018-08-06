Jim Acosta Whines Like a Baby in Epic Political Cartoon

Fake News propagandist Jim Acosta breaks down in tears whining that Trump supporters hurt his feelings, in another epic political illustration by A.F. Branco.

In his latest masterpiece, Branco shows how CNN has repeatedly attacked Trump, his fans and his press secretary, but cannot take criticism when the tables are turned.

CNN hosts last week claimed Acosta’s life “was in jeopardy” after Trump supporters at a rally yelled, “CNN sucks!” at the fake news reporter.

Watch CNN’s April Ryan Claim That Jim Acosta’s "Life Was in Jeopardy" at Trump Rally – https://t.co/aLCzoGP6Pc pic.twitter.com/mMjbUFKyYc — Michael Snyder (@Revelation1217) August 3, 2018

A tweet from Acosta, in contrast, shows Trump supporters consider him a celebrity and snapped several selfies with him.

Taking selfies with Trump supporters in Tampa. Really enjoyed talking to some of the folks at the rally and hearing their concerns. As I told many of them.. we can’t do the news just for the Republicans and Trump supporters. We have to do the news for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/onOOM6q9l8 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 4, 2018

Another snapshot from Trump’s Tampa rally, I tried to take a picture with a father and his daughter while people yelled “CNN sucks” in my face. I am sorry that this little girl had to see that. pic.twitter.com/DIHPpCdbb6 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018

Check out this “threatening” baby Trump supporter:

This very cute baby at the Trump rally in Florida needs a “Team Real News” onesie. pic.twitter.com/ZwOHmloXfG — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018