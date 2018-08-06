Jim Acosta Whines Like a Baby in Epic Political Cartoon

Fake News propagandist Jim Acosta breaks down in tears whining that Trump supporters hurt his feelings, in another epic political illustration by A.F. Branco.

In his latest masterpiece, Branco shows how CNN has repeatedly attacked Trump, his fans and his press secretary, but cannot take criticism when the tables are turned.

CNN hosts last week claimed Acosta’s life “was in jeopardy” after Trump supporters at a rally yelled, “CNN sucks!” at the fake news reporter.

A tweet from Acosta, in contrast, shows Trump supporters consider him a celebrity and snapped several selfies with him.

Check out this “threatening” baby Trump supporter:


