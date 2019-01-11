Jim Acosta’s Bad Week: Gaffe After Gaffe for CNN White House Correspondent

This week went from bad to worse for CNN’s Jim Acosta.

The White House correspondent, personally dubbed “fake news” by President Trump, got off to a bumpy start this week beginning with a brutal sparring match with White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday.

Responding to Acosta’s question asking whether the president would tell the truth during his Tuesday night Oval Office address to the nation, Conway singled him out for one of the worst tongue-lashings in history, at one point telling Acosta many of his peers despise him.

“Can you promise that the President will tell the truth tonight?” Acosta asked Conway.

“Yes Jim. Do you promise that you will? The whole truth and nothing but the truth so help you God?” she replied. “Am I allowed to mention God to you?”

“By the way, this is why I am one of the only people around here who even gives you the time of day…let me get back in your face because you’re such a smart ass most of the time and you want this to go viral. A lot of these people don’t like you,” she added, pointing to the other members of the media.

Acosta had another bad day on Thursday after traveling to the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas, where he filmed a video report accidentally proving walls actually work.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., even chimed in thanking Acosta for proving the wall’s effectiveness.

Of course you don’t Jim. That’s because walls work. Thanks for your help proving @realDonaldTrump’s point and simultaneously creating one of the best self-own videos ever!!! https://t.co/QVXsJTwFh8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2019

It’s a little strange Don. You guys seem to be saying the current measures in place are working. Does that mean your dad should reopen the government and get federal employees back to work? #byebye https://t.co/UY0NMye8BO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

President Trump also dunked on Acosta Thursday night, tweeting a viral 2018 meme which asked Twitter users to add the words “Dear diary…” in front of Acosta tweets.

To top it all off, on Friday President Trump thanked Acosta for helping prove his point that walls are necessary.

TRUMP TO ACOSTA: TRUMP: Good job yesterday, I appreciate your sales pitch. ACOSTA: I didn't see any danger on the border Mr. President TRUMP: That's because we had a wall. ACOSTA: There are some portions that didn't have a wall TRUMP: Some people are dumb 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/04QGvEntC2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2019

“Good job yesterday, I appreciate your sales pitch,” the president told Acosta.

“I didn’t see any danger on the border Mr. President,” the reporter replied.

“That’s because we had a wall,” Trump shot back.

Looks like CNN isn’t sending their best!