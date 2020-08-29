Jim Banks to Introduce Legislation That Strips Rioters of Unemployment Benefits, Makes Them Pay For Police

Banks also noted that “Many of these people are not working. They have the time to show up every day at some of these violent protests like in Washington, D.C. and they’re getting $600 a week of unemployment to do it, and that’s got to stop.”

The assault of Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) by Black Lives Matter protestersThursday night was mentioned by Banks on Twiter as an example of a case where rioters would be forced to pay the cost of riot policing.

“Threatening the life of a US Senator is a felony. Under my bill, the Support Peaceful Protest Act, Sen. Paul’s attackers would be forced to cover the cost of policing the protests & lose access to federal benefits. Enough already!” Banks wrote.

“It’s not just George Soros or any other big leftwing group paying these rioters to burn down our cities and destroy America. You are. My bill would stop it,” the congressman noted in another tweet.

Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin resulted in the shooting deaths of two Black Lives Matter activists after they attacked a 17-year-old boy. Black Lives Matter activists have since threatened to go to “war” and“go on a rampage.”