Jim Carrey 'Art': Trump Devours Immigrant Baby Limbs

Image Credits: Jim Carrey/Twitter.

Actor Jim Carrey tweeted new art depicting President Trump about to feast on the limb of an immigrant baby.

The art parodies Trump’s “The Art of the Deal,” which Carrey renamed “The Art of the Meal.”

“If the Democrats would just stop the Mueller investigation, build a wall, declare me a God and pass a special law allowing me to marry my hot daughter I wouldn’t have to devour these immigrant babies. It’s terrible what they’re doing. Obstructionists!” Carrey tweeted Wednesday.

The Hollywood funnyman has been using his amateurish art to peddle mean-spirited misinformation and leftist talking points about Trump’s family, his administration, and the populist conservative movement, even going after Infowars and Alex Jones.

Here’s one depicting Trump’s sons being gored by an elephant.

He made another attacking White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ appearance.

Carrey’s unfunny and unhinged works of “art” add little value to the political conversation, but they do showcase Trump Derangement Syndrome in spectacular fashion.


College Student who Lied about Campus Rape Sentenced to Jail

Austinites Believe Trump Should Get The Nobel Peace Prize

Trump Hugged The US Flag And Deranged Leftists Went Ape

'People Of Light': New Campaign Seeks To Redefine What It Means To Be 'White'

Outlaw Morgan: Political Correctness Is Cancer

