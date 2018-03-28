Jim Carrey 'Art': Trump Sons Gored By Elephant

Actor Jim Carrey tweeted out more grotesque artwork on Wednesday, this time depicting President Trump’s sons being gored to death by an elephant.

“#TeamElephant,” Carrey captioned with the painting.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are both avid game hunters, and pictures of Trump Jr. game hunting in 2011 have drawn criticism from animal rights groups.

The former comedian has targeted not just Trump, but anybody close to him, such as White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The “Dumb and Dumber” actor clearly doesn’t shy away from shock value, with one of the most recent showing the president and porn star Stormy Daniels having relations in a hotel room.

Or Trump golfing over children’s corpses.


