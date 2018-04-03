Jim Carrey Attacks Alex Jones, Hannity in Latest Art Piece

Hollywood funnyman Jim Carrey tweeted out a drawing of Infowars founder Alex Jones wrestling Fox host Sean Hannity, suggesting their pro-liberty views are as fake as WWE rumbles.

“If u believe wrestling is real u may even believe Fox news, Info Wars and the robotic drones on Sinclair Broadcasting,” Carrey tweeted Tuesday.

“But wrestling doesn’t harm viewers. Performers like Sean Hannity and Alex Jones should join the WWE where their hyperbole will do less damage to the culture.”

The artwork features Hitler giving a Nazi salute, suggesting Infowars and Fox News peddle in fascist authoritarian ideology, which, in reality, is emanating from leftist culture, such as their constant attacks against the 1st and 2nd Amendments.

The Ace Ventura comedian even added a cyclops and alien just to make clear Infowars and our audience are a bunch of conspiracy theorists, when in fact we correctly warned about mass surveillance, the New World Order, Clinton wrongdoing, perpetual war, and elite pedophilia for years.

Carrey has been using his “art” over the last few months to give misinformed and mean-spirited political commentary, like depicting the president’s sons being gored by an elephant, or a grotesque portrait of White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

