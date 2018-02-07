Jim Carrey Deletes Facebook Profile 'Because of Russia', Gets Trolled

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons .

In a Tweet accompanied by an unflattering caricature of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg, Carrey urged everyone who “care[s] about our future” to join him in boycotting the social media giant.

Comedian Jim Carrey has deleted his Facebook account and dumped his shares of Facebook stock in response to what he said was the company’s profiting from “Russian interference” in the 2016 US presidential elections. The decision led to a backlash from Twitter users.

But not everyone jumped on Hollywood actor’s ‘Russia did it’ bandwagon, with some users accusing Carrey of being sucked into the “McCarthyite” “Russia scare” they said was gripping the United States.

Others simply asked Carrey to provide some evidence in support of his claims of “Russian interference.”

https://twitter.com/CharlieEmma85/status/960953938106376192

Some wrote that even if this supposed Russian meddling did take place, it’s curious that the actor wasn’t hasn’t been so vocal about Washington’s open interference in the affairs of other countries.

Even a few actual Russians jumped in to mock Carrey.

Commenting on Carrey’s move, well-known Russian telephone prankster Vladimir ‘Vovan’ Kuznetsov said that he fully supported Carrey’s decision, and joked that the actor should register on Russian social networks instead. “I fully support Jim Carrey. There’s no sense staying in this ‘wrong’ Facebook, which even seems to have infected the actor with paranoia. Let him register on our VKontkakte and Odnoklassniki. There, no one will interfere in the American elections for sure,” the comedian quipped.

Finally, several users pointed out to Carrey that it was the Democratic Party’s corruption and sabotage of Bernie Sanders, not Russian meddling, which lost their candidate the 2016 election.

As for Sputnik, in a situation where yet another Hollywood legend seems to have been sucked in by ‘Russia did it’ paranoia, all we can do is ask:

Four separate investigations have been launched by US intelligence agencies and lawmakers over alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections, none of them providing any conclusive evidence to confirm such claims. Moscow has repeatedly denied any claims of interference, while President Donald Trump has described the investigations as the “single greatest witch hunt” in US history.


