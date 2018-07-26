Jim Jordan Announces Run for Speaker of House

Republican House Rep. Jim Jordan will be vying for the Speakership once Paul Ryan retires.

The Trump-supporting Ohio rep made the announcement in a letter to colleagues Thursday, saying he plans to carry out the president’s agenda.

EXCLUSIVE: Freedom Caucus leader @Jim_Jordan sends “Dear Colleague” letter telling members he plans to run for Speaker of the House in November pic.twitter.com/gA0W3o5OwJ — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) July 26, 2018

“Should the American people entrust us with the majority again in the 116th Congress, our clear mandate will be to continue working with President Trump to keep the promises we made, to stand up for the rule of law and Constitution, and to put the interests of the people before those of the swamp.”

“President Trump has taken bold action on behalf of the American people,” Jordan wrote in the letter. “Congress has not held up its end of the deal, but we can change that. It’s time to do what we said.”

Jordan says he’ll work to fulfill the president’s promises of “actually repealing Obamacare,” passing welfare for work programs, building a wall on the southern US border with Mexico, enacting permanent tax cuts and ending funding to Planned Parenthood.

Jordan, however, is not the successor Paul Ryan wants.

The Washington Post, which describes Jordan’s bid as a “long-shot,” reports Paul stated, “I support Kevin McCarthy — everybody knows that,” when questioned by reporters Thursday.

Following his questioning of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last month, leftist media accused Jordan of ignoring a sex scandal during his time as an Ohio State wrestling coach.

Jordan on Wednesday filed articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, who has “continuously resisted & defied Congress’s constitutional oversight,” according to AZ Rep. Andy Biggs.